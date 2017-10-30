After story of past harassment, Spacey apologizes, comes out on Twitter

Another media outlet has cut ties with Mark Halperin. Showtime released a brief statement Saturday saying that he would not be brought back as a host of "The Circus" should the political program be renewed.

Actor Kevin Spacey says he is "beyond horrified" by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy in 1986.

Kevin Spacey apologized on Twitter Sunday after an actor accused him of harassment. (Source: Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)

(RNN) - After a fellow actor alleged that Kevin Spacey made sexual advances toward him in 1986, Spacey said his is "beyond horrified," posting an apology on Twitter and stating, for the first time publicly, that he is gay.

In a BuzzFeed story posted Sunday night, actor Anthony Rapp was quoted as saying Spacey made a sexual advance toward him during a party at Spacey's apartment decades ago.

In his lengthy response via Twitter, Spacey said he had no recollection of the incident but apologized, adding that the story compelled him to state publicly that, "I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior."

Rapp, perhaps best known for his roles on TV's Star Trek: Discovery and the film Rent, became an actor at age 9. He said he and Spacey became friends when the two worked on a Broadway play together. It was around that time, he said, that the alleged harassment happened.

His allegations come amid a growing conversation about sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, fueled by an increasing number of accusations leveled against producer Harvey Weinstein.

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, plays President Francis Underwood on the long-running Netflix series House of Cards. Until now, he has evaded questions about his private life.

