Unemployment falls in more than 100 Kentucky counties

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Unemployment rates fell in 102 of Kentucky's 120 counties over the last year.

Data from the Kentucky Center for Education and Workforce indicated that jobless rates stayed flat in five counties.

The agency said Oldham County had the state's lowest jobless rate at 3.1 percent.

Magoffin County had the state's highest at nearly 13 percent.

The data was analyzed from September 2016 through last month.

