SUNRISE TO GO: Monday, Oct. 30

Watch Lauren Jones and John Boel on WAVE 3 News Sunrise each weekday from 4:30 to 7 a.m. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today:

1. Rain chances most of this week: Rain is likely in parts of WAVE Country on Monday, and is in the forecast most of the next few days. Brian Goode has your full forecast.

2. Court date: A man accused of shooting and killing a Louisville teen over the weekend is expected to be arraigned Monday morning. A neighbor described the suspect as "a good guy."

3. Anniversary of officer's death: One year after Det. Jason Schweitzer was struck and killed by an alleged driver, his wife shared some of her private memories.

4. Awesome video: Check out this clip of a Kentucky teen with down syndrome putting on the pads and playing for his high school football team!

5. Kevin Spacey comes out: Following accusations of sex harassment against him, the Hollywood A-lister took to Twitter to announce that he's gay.

Click here to subscribe to breaking news and weather alerts, including school closing alerts for your particular district, and watch WAVE 3 News Sunrise for all the morning's top stories weekdays beginning at 4:30 a.m. You can also register to receive Sunrise to Go on your mobile device by visiting our Preference Center at WAVE3.com.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.