Saudi women to be allowed into sports stadiums next year

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Saudi Arabia will allow women into sports stadiums as of next year, the kingdom's latest step toward easing rules on gender segregation - but they will be seated in the so-called family section, an area separate from the male-only crowd.
The General Sports Authority described Sunday's decision as one that will allow "families" into the stadiums, a term authorities use to refer to public spaces that accommodate women.
The authority said the three major sports stadiums in the cities of Riyadh, Jiddah and Dammam will undergo renovations to accommodate families, reversing years of long-standing practice to allow only men into the stadiums.
The decision comes after the public appeared to welcome last month's move that allowed women for the first time into the Riyadh stadium for national day celebrations.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.More >>
Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.More >>
Ashley Judd says the continuing flurry of allegations against Harvey Weinstein means society is at a "tipping point" on sexual harassmentMore >>
Ashley Judd says the continuing flurry of allegations against Harvey Weinstein means society is at a "tipping point" on sexual harassmentMore >>
On his first visit to the tense but eerily quiet frontier between North and South Korea as U.S. secretary of defense, Jim Mattis conveyed the message he hopes will win the day: Diplomacy is the answer to ending the nuclear crisis with the North, not warMore >>
On his first visit to the tense but eerily quiet frontier between North and South Korea as U.S. secretary of defense, Jim Mattis conveyed the message he hopes will win the day: Diplomacy is the answer to ending the nuclear crisis with the North, not warMore >>
Trump declares opioid abuse a national public health emergency, pledges the U.S. can overcome scourage of drug addictionMore >>
Trump declares opioid abuse a national public health emergency, pledges the U.S. can overcome scourage of drug addictionMore >>
Trump declares opioid abuse a national public health emergency, pledges the U.S. can overcome scourage of drug addictionMore >>
Trump declares opioid abuse a national public health emergency, pledges the U.S. can overcome scourage of drug addictionMore >>
Wildlife Conservation Society says a baby "ghost cat" is making the Bronx its new haunt _ just in time for HalloweenMore >>
Wildlife Conservation Society says a baby "ghost cat" is making the Bronx its new haunt _ just in time for HalloweenMore >>
Fats Domino is remembered as the godfather of rock and roll, a performer who always gave all he had and a man who loved his city and his neighborhoodMore >>
Fats Domino is remembered as the godfather of rock and roll, a performer who always gave all he had and a man who loved his city and his neighborhoodMore >>
There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senatorsMore >>
There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senatorsMore >>
There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senatorsMore >>
There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senatorsMore >>