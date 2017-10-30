Beleaguered bullpens for Astros, Dodgers in World Series

Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.More >>
Pentagon chief Jim Mattis says the threat of nuclear missile attack by North Korea is accelerating _ and he's accusing the North of illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear programs, and pledging to repel any strike.More >>
Their engine was crippled, their mast was damaged, and then things went downhill from thereMore >>
Actress Rose McGowan says she has been "silenced for 20 years" but won't remain quiet about sexual assault and harassmentMore >>
Ashley Judd says the continuing flurry of allegations against Harvey Weinstein means society is at a "tipping point" on sexual harassmentMore >>
On his first visit to the tense but eerily quiet frontier between North and South Korea as U.S. secretary of defense, Jim Mattis conveyed the message he hopes will win the day: Diplomacy is the answer to ending the nuclear crisis with the North, not warMore >>
Trump declares opioid abuse a national public health emergency, pledges the U.S. can overcome scourage of drug addictionMore >>
Wildlife Conservation Society says a baby "ghost cat" is making the Bronx its new haunt _ just in time for HalloweenMore >>
