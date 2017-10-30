Police: Rape suspect stabbed victim in head with steak knife

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of rape and assault following a domestic violence incident.

>> MUGSHOTS: October 2017 Roundup

Louis Ramirez, 30, was arrested Sunday after the alleged incident took place on Rustic Way, in the Newburg area, the day before.

According to Ramirez's arrest report, he stabbed the woman in the head with a steak knife, then forced her to have sex with him.

The "victim waited until (Ramirez) fell asleep and was able to run away and contact police," the arrest report said.

Ramirez is being held on $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.