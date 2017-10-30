Man caught breaking into Henderson Captain D's, police say

Clouds rule for areas close to I-64 in Kentucky and all of southern Indiana.More >>
Clouds rule for areas close to I-64 in Kentucky and all of southern Indiana.More >>
Louis Ramirez, 30, was arrested Sunday after the alleged incident took place on Rustic Way, in the Newburg area, the day before.More >>
Louis Ramirez, 30, was arrested Sunday after the alleged incident took place on Rustic Way, in the Newburg area, the day before.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Oct. 26, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Oct. 26, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >>
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >>
An inmate escaped from the Hardin County Detention Center at 4:51a.m. on Saturday.More >>
An inmate escaped from the Hardin County Detention Center at 4:51a.m. on Saturday.More >>