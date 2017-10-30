Man caught breaking into Henderson Captain D's, police say

A man is in jail after he was caught breaking into a Henderson restaurant, police say.

According to police, Sunday morning, around 6:15, officers went to check out an alarm at the Captain D's in the 400 block of N. Green St.

When they got to the scene they saw that the front door was open and damaged.

Police say the officers saw 27-year-old Billy Rigdon inside the restaurant and he ran out the back when he saw the officers. The officers caught him after a short chase.

We're told Rigdon was yelling, screaming, and couldn't stand without help.

After being arrested, police say Rigdon had on him the tools used to break into the restaurant.

He's facing a long list of charges including burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, public intoxication, fleeing/evading police on foot and resisting arrest.

