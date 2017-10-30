Group rescues deer with head stuck in plastic pumpkin bucket

CINCINNATI (AP) - A deer that got its head trapped in an orange plastic pumpkin bucket is free after residents in suburban Cincinnati spent the weekend tracking it.
WCPO-TV reports the Anderson Township Family Pet Center got calls over four days from residents concerned about the deer with the bucket stuck over its nose.
Daryl Meyerrenke at the pet center warned that it would be dangerous for neighbors to try to rescue the deer, but he says they were determined to help the animal and spent hours following it through wooded areas. Eventually, the group using animal catch poles was able to encircle the deer, and Meyerrenke's son freed it from the bucket.
Meyerrenke says the animal immediately went to graze and drink water at a creek.
___
Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.More >>
Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.More >>
Pentagon chief Jim Mattis says the threat of nuclear missile attack by North Korea is accelerating _ and he's accusing the North of illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear programs, and pledging to repel any strike.More >>
Pentagon chief Jim Mattis says the threat of nuclear missile attack by North Korea is accelerating _ and he's accusing the North of illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear programs, and pledging to repel any strike.More >>
Their engine was crippled, their mast was damaged, and then things went downhill from thereMore >>
Their engine was crippled, their mast was damaged, and then things went downhill from thereMore >>
Actress Rose McGowan says she has been "silenced for 20 years" but won't remain quiet about sexual assault and harassmentMore >>
Actress Rose McGowan says she has been "silenced for 20 years" but won't remain quiet about sexual assault and harassmentMore >>
Ashley Judd says the continuing flurry of allegations against Harvey Weinstein means society is at a "tipping point" on sexual harassmentMore >>
Ashley Judd says the continuing flurry of allegations against Harvey Weinstein means society is at a "tipping point" on sexual harassmentMore >>
On his first visit to the tense but eerily quiet frontier between North and South Korea as U.S. secretary of defense, Jim Mattis conveyed the message he hopes will win the day: Diplomacy is the answer to ending the nuclear crisis with the North, not warMore >>
On his first visit to the tense but eerily quiet frontier between North and South Korea as U.S. secretary of defense, Jim Mattis conveyed the message he hopes will win the day: Diplomacy is the answer to ending the nuclear crisis with the North, not warMore >>
Trump declares opioid abuse a national public health emergency, pledges the U.S. can overcome scourage of drug addictionMore >>
Trump declares opioid abuse a national public health emergency, pledges the U.S. can overcome scourage of drug addictionMore >>
Trump declares opioid abuse a national public health emergency, pledges the U.S. can overcome scourage of drug addictionMore >>
Trump declares opioid abuse a national public health emergency, pledges the U.S. can overcome scourage of drug addictionMore >>
Wildlife Conservation Society says a baby "ghost cat" is making the Bronx its new haunt _ just in time for HalloweenMore >>
Wildlife Conservation Society says a baby "ghost cat" is making the Bronx its new haunt _ just in time for HalloweenMore >>