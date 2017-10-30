Semi crash shuts down lane of Highway 41 in Henderson - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Semi crash shuts down lane of Highway 41 in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

Traffic is moving again on Highway 41 in Henderson.

A semi crash closed a southbound lane late Monday morning.

It happened at Barker Road. 

It does not appear that anyone was seriously hurt. 

