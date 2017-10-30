Tips to keep your furry friends safe this Halloween

As Halloween approaches, the Kentucky Humane Society released its list of tips to make Halloween 'Spook-Free' for your pets. (Source: flickr.com/sherwood411)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As Halloween approaches, the Kentucky Humane Society released its list of tips to make Halloween 'Spook-Free' for your pets:

Keep your pets safely indoors to avoid run-ins with trick-or-treaters. Do not leave your dog or cat unattended in the yard, even in a fenced yard.

Remember to keep all candy away from your dog or cat. Chocolate is toxic to animals and can be fatal if ingested. Also, beware of candy wrappers since they can be a choking hazard. If you think your pet has ingested something poisonous, contact your veterinarian or the ASPCA's Animal Poison Control immediately at 1-888-426-4435.

Leave easily frightened pets in a quiet room with the door closed. Pets secluded in a separate room endure less stress and are less likely to escape through an open door, especially during trick-or-treating hours.

Keep pets away from trick-or-treaters who might frighten or agitate the animal. A frightened dog or cat is more likely to endure unneeded stress and anxiety.

If you plan for your pet to wear a Halloween costume, make sure the outfit is safe and comfortable. Pet costumes should not inhibit your pet's ability to properly breathe, hear or move, nor obstruct his vision. Do not put your pet in a costume if he appears to be exhibiting any signs of discomfort or stress.

Restrict your pet's access to candles, Jack O' Lanterns and Halloween decorations. If knocked over, lit candles not only can burn your companion, but also become a fire hazard. Also, make sure all Halloween decorations are kept out of reach from pets, as they can be dangerous if chewed on or swallowed.

Make sure your pet wears a collar with an identification tag at all times, even if he only lives indoors. The ID tag should include your current address and phone number, so you easily can be contacted should your missing pet be found. You also may want to consider having a microchip implanted in your pet, in case his collar or tag becomes lost.

Follow these tips and your pets should have a treat of a Halloween.

