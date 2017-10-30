NCAA president: Major changes needed to restore public trust

By BEN NUCKOLS
AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - NCAA President Mark Emmert says major changes are needed in college basketball before the 2018-19 season to show the public that the governing body is capable of running the sport in the wake of a bribery scandal.
Emmert spoke Monday at a meeting of the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics. His comments were his most extensive since federal investigators in New York accused coaches at several schools, financial managers and an Adidas executive of using bribes to influence players' choices of schools, shoe sponsors and agents. The revelations led to the firing of Louisville coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich.
The NCAA this month created a commission chaired by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to recommend changes for college basketball. Emmert says reform is necessary because "the public doesn't have sufficient confidence in any of us in terms of our ability to resolve these issues."
