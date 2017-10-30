NCAA president urges change to basketball to restore trust

By BEN NUCKOLS
AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - Major changes are needed in college basketball before the 2018-19 season to show the public that the NCAA is capable of governing the sport in the wake of a bribery scandal, NCAA President Mark Emmert said Monday.
Emmert's comments at a meeting of the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics were his most extensive since federal investigators in New York accused coaches, financial managers and an Adidas executive of using bribes to influence athletes' choices of schools, shoe sponsors and agents. The revelations detailed in court documents led to the firing of Louisville coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich.
The NCAA this month created a commission chaired by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to study college basketball and recommend changes. The panel will begin its work next month and make recommendations by April.
"We cannot go to the next basketball season without seeing fundamental change in the way college basketball is operated," Emmert said. "The public doesn't have sufficient confidence in any of us in terms of our ability to resolve these issues."
Following Emmert's comments, Knight Commission co-chairs Arne Duncan and Carol Cartwright outlined what some of those reforms could be: regulations for nonscholastic youth basketball; greater enforcement powers for the NCAA, including possible subpoena powers; a limited antitrust exemption that would give the NCAA protection from lawsuits in exchange for some federal control; and allowing athletes to benefit from the use of their names, images and likenesses.
"The system in place today was designed for a bygone era," said Duncan, a former Harvard basketball player who served as education secretary in the Obama administration. "The legitimacy, the integrity and the relevancy of the NCAA is at stake."
Basketball is critically important to the NCAA because it gets most of its annual revenue - roughly $800 million - from television rights fees for its men's basketball tournament. The college football playoffs, by contrast, are not run by the NCAA.
A failure to act, Emmert said, could lead to the end of the NCAA as a governing body and a move toward a "European model" under which football and basketball are entirely professionalized. That, he said, would have an undesirable ripple effect upon other college sports that are subsidized by football and basketball revenue.
Citing internal surveys, Emmert also said the NCAA's failure to punish North Carolina for academic violations was unpopular, although he declined to criticize the infractions committee that said it "could not conclude" the school committed academic violations.
"Only a very small portion of Americans believes that was the right decision," Emmert said. "That, too, eroded confidence in higher education holding itself accountable."
Duncan was more pointed in his comments about the North Carolina case, saying the NCAA was prevented by a "loophole" from punishing the school.
Both Duncan and Emmert said they were concerned about the prospect of more charges in the bribery investigation, which is being handled by prosecutors from the Southern District of New York.
"Whether it's the tip of the iceberg or whether it's the whole iceberg doesn't really matter," Emmert said. "It's disgusting as it is, and we've got to recognize that we own that."
___
More college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org
___
Follow Ben Nuckols on Twitter at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.More >>
Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
Baptizing popstar Justin Bieber and NBA star Kevin Durant is as meaningful to Pastor Carl Lentz as the time he convinced a homeless veteran to leave a street corner and come to his church serviceMore >>
Baptizing popstar Justin Bieber and NBA star Kevin Durant is as meaningful to Pastor Carl Lentz as the time he convinced a homeless veteran to leave a street corner and come to his church serviceMore >>
Pentagon chief Jim Mattis says the threat of nuclear missile attack by North Korea is accelerating _ and he's accusing the North of illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear programs, and pledging to repel any strike.More >>
Pentagon chief Jim Mattis says the threat of nuclear missile attack by North Korea is accelerating _ and he's accusing the North of illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear programs, and pledging to repel any strike.More >>
Their engine was crippled, their mast was damaged, and then things went downhill from thereMore >>
Their engine was crippled, their mast was damaged, and then things went downhill from thereMore >>
Actress Rose McGowan says she has been "silenced for 20 years" but won't remain quiet about sexual assault and harassmentMore >>
Actress Rose McGowan says she has been "silenced for 20 years" but won't remain quiet about sexual assault and harassmentMore >>
Ashley Judd says the continuing flurry of allegations against Harvey Weinstein means society is at a "tipping point" on sexual harassmentMore >>
Ashley Judd says the continuing flurry of allegations against Harvey Weinstein means society is at a "tipping point" on sexual harassmentMore >>
On his first visit to the tense but eerily quiet frontier between North and South Korea as U.S. secretary of defense, Jim Mattis conveyed the message he hopes will win the day: Diplomacy is the answer to ending the nuclear crisis with the North, not warMore >>
On his first visit to the tense but eerily quiet frontier between North and South Korea as U.S. secretary of defense, Jim Mattis conveyed the message he hopes will win the day: Diplomacy is the answer to ending the nuclear crisis with the North, not warMore >>
Trump declares opioid abuse a national public health emergency, pledges the U.S. can overcome scourage of drug addictionMore >>
Trump declares opioid abuse a national public health emergency, pledges the U.S. can overcome scourage of drug addictionMore >>
Trump declares opioid abuse a national public health emergency, pledges the U.S. can overcome scourage of drug addictionMore >>
Trump declares opioid abuse a national public health emergency, pledges the U.S. can overcome scourage of drug addictionMore >>