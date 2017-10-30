'House of Cards' canceled after Spacey's response to sexual assault allegation

After an actor told BuzzFeed on Sunday that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him, Spacey posted an apology on Twitter, adding, for the first time publicly, that he is gay.

After story of past harassment, Spacey apologizes, comes out on Twitter

Actor Kevin Spacey says he is "beyond horrified" by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy in 1986.

The Latest: Kevin Spacey slammed for timing of coming out as gay in same statement he apologizes for alleged assault on underage actor in 1986.

The Latest: Weinstein gets lifetime ban from producers guild

Kevin Spacey slammed for timing of coming out as gay in same statement he apologizes for alleged assault on underage actor in 1986.

'House of Cards' canceled as fallout continues for Spacey

(CNN) - Kevin Spacey is under fire for tweeting a so-called apology for an alleged sexual assault and coming out as gay at the same time. Hours later, Netflix announced his hit drama series "House of Cards" will be canceled after next year's Season 6, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed that the star made a sexual advance toward him in 1986.

Spacey was 26 years old at the time and Rapp was just 14.

Spacey said on Twitter that he may have been drunk and doesn't remember the incident, but said if it's true, he owes Rapp the "sincerest apology."

He then went on to say he now chooses to live as a gay man.

Many celebrities responded by accusing the Oscar-winning actor of deflecting the assault allegations by coming out of the closet.

Comedian Wanda Sykes tweeted that Spacey does not get "to hide under the rainbow!"

No no no no no! You do not get to “choose” to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks! https://t.co/xJDGAxDjxz — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) October 30, 2017

Columnist Dan Savage said that being drunk or closeted does not excuse assaulting a 14-year-old child.

Actor and comedian Billy Eichner approached the topic with humor and disgust.

He tweeted: "Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before -- a bad time to come out."

Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

He continued: "The Spacey statement is truly disgusting, irresponsible and dangerous."

Spacey is the star and executive producer of "House of Cards," which established Netflix's reputation for outstanding original programming. The series has been nominated for 53 Emmy awards, including five for best drama series.

