Bears say TE Miller had "urgent" surgery on left leg

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears say tight end Zach Miller had "urgent" surgery to repair an artery in his left leg after suffering a gruesome injury in Sunday's loss at New Orleans.

The team says the operation Sunday to repair a torn popliteal artery was successful. Miller remains at University Medical Center New Orleans.

Miller dislocated his knee when he landed in the end zone attempting to catch a 25-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell Trubisky. The injury, which was replayed several times on the scoreboard, forced the 33-year-old tight end to be carted off and taken to the hospital.

After a replay review, officials ruled the ball hit the ground when Miller bobbled it on his way down.

The injury is the latest in a long line for Miller, third on the team in catches (20) and second in yards receiving (236).

This one puts his career in jeopardy.

Miller also missed the final six games last season after playing well enough for Chicago in 2015 to receive a two-year contract from the Bears following that season.

But he has had trouble staying healthy since Jacksonville drafted him in 2009.

A shoulder injury limited Miller to four games in 2011. He did not appear in a game the next three seasons while battling calf and foot injuries.

