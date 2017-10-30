Police asking for help locating alleged bank robber

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Authorities are asking for help locating a man accused of bank robbing.

Police say on Friday afternoon, the man they're looking for went to the MainSource Bank at 6512 Bardstown Road, approached a teller window and handed the teller a note asking for money. No one was hurt during the incident.

He's described as a white male, with light complexion, thin build, around 5'7"-5'8" tall. Police estimate he weights 140-150 pounds and is 30-40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD.

