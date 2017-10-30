California neighbors ask for more police patrols

Members of the California neighborhood are asking for more police patrols following a drive-by where six teenagers were shot. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Members of the California neighborhood are asking for more police patrols following a drive-by where six teenagers were shot.

On Friday night, six teenagers were shot at 17th and Prentice Streets. Two of the teens are in the hospital in serious condition. The youngest victim was 13 years old, and the oldest was just 17.

"13 years old getting shot? Drive by? I don't know if they was walking or driving, it's bad," neighbor Dana McCue said. "I'm just glad my grandson was clear of all that."

Neighbors said a shooting in the California neighborhood isn't so surprising, but the ages of the victims is shocking.

"The violence here right now in 2017 is what it was in 1997 when I was a junior in High School," neighbor Cortez Duncan Sr. said.

Duncan has lived in Louisville most of his life, and has observed the peaks of violence in the city. He's asking for more patrols from Louisville Metro Police.

"If the patrols are ongoing, then vagr ants won't want to be out and be seen by police officers, that's number one," Duncan said.

But it's not just squad cars, Duncan said the conditions would improve if the neighborhood had more personalized relationships with officers, too.

"If I step out of my front door and a patrol car goes down my street, I should know that that's sergeant Williams who patrols my street and my neighborhood," Duncan said. "We don't know who's patrolling our streets and our neighborhoods."

Duncan said he's proposed this plan at a Metro Council meeting, hoping the violence will end in a neighborhood he's called home for decades,

"It's horrible, it's horrific," Duncan said. The violence is not needed. It's not necessary."

An LMPD spokesperson said there have not been any arrests made in this case.

