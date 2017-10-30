Animals killed, person injured in East Louisville house fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are responding to a house fire in East Louisville that has reportedly claimed the lives of two animals.

According to Metrosafe, the call came in at 2:19 p.m. of a residential structure fire in the 5000 block of Winding Spring Circle.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Once on scene, crews found one person with an injury to the face and two animals were dead.

Louisville Metro Animal Services are responding, as well as firefighters and EMS.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.