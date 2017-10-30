Halloween happenings around WAVE Country

Members of the California neighborhood are asking for more police patrols following a drive-by where six teenagers were shot.More >>
Members of the California neighborhood are asking for more police patrols following a drive-by where six teenagers were shot.More >>
Crews are responding to a house fire in East Louisville that has reportedly claimed the lives of two animals.More >>
Crews are responding to a house fire in East Louisville that has reportedly claimed the lives of two animals.More >>
Several festivities full of tricks and treats are planned around WAVE Country this Halloween season.More >>
Several festivities full of tricks and treats are planned around WAVE Country this Halloween season.More >>
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD.More >>
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD.More >>
As Halloween approaches, the Kentucky Humane Society released its list of tips to make Halloween 'Spook-Free' for your pets.More >>
As Halloween approaches, the Kentucky Humane Society released its list of tips to make Halloween 'Spook-Free' for your pets.More >>