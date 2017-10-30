Halloween happenings around WAVE Country

Several festivities full of tricks and treats are planned around WAVE Country this Halloween season. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several festivities full of tricks and treats are planned around WAVE Country this Halloween season.

The Jeffersonville Parks Department is hosting 'Kentuckiana's largest Halloween Party' on Monday .It's located at the Big 4 Station in Jeffersonville. It's free and open to kids ages 10 and under. The fun gets underway at 6:00 p.m.

From 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., kids can get scary face pancakes at local area IHOP locations. This promotion is dine-in only, for kids 12 and under.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ No tricks, just treats: Halloween Helpers prep seniors for trick-or-treating

+ Favorite Halloween candy in each state

+ Tips to keep your furry friends safe this Halloween

Climb Nulu is have its Halloween Spooktacular for the second year. The spooktacular includes climbing, costumes and trick or treating from 6:00 p.m.to 9:00 p.m.

Know of other fun happenings around WAVE Country? Let us know!

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.