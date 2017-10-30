No charges for Shively PD officer who shot suicidal man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man threatening suicide with a gun was shot by a Shively Police officer, after the officer said the man turned the gun on him.

It happened back in April, and now investigators have released the results of their investigation, no charges.

The officer-involved shooting happened on April 27, in the 4000 block of Valley View Drive and police released body cam video right after it happened. On the video you can the officer telling dispatch "Got one at gun point, he has a gun to his head, just d rop the gun and talk to me!"

In the video, Officer Chad Kolter tells William Bordeau, a man who was reportedly suicidal, to d rop the gun nine times.

The video shows a blurry Bordeau sitting in a garage outside his home. After the eighth request to d rop the gun, Bordeau asks the officer, "Will you call my wife?"

Shortly after, the body camera captures Bordeau moving and then a round of shots are heard from officer Kolter's direction. Police said Bordeau turned the gun on the officer, so the officer fired his gun, hitting Bordeau several times.

"The criminal investigation was turned over to the Louisville Metro Public Integrity Unit," Shively Police Lieutenant Colonel Josh Myers said. "And once they completed their investigation, they turned it over to the Commonwealth Attorney's office for review. As of October 11th, 2017, within the last couple of weeks, officer Chad Kolter has been cleared."

Shively Police also did its own internal investigation and found no police violations or wrongdoing.

William Bordeau did recover from his injuries and his criminal case is over.

Officer Kolter is now back at work on afternoon patrol.

