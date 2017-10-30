UPDATE: One killed in Russell neighborhood shooting

The scene is near Byck Elementary, which has temporarily delayed dismissal. (Source: James Thomas/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a deadly shooting the Russell neighborhood.

The call came in just after 3:30 p.m. of a shooting in the area of 26th and Eddy Streets.

Once on scene, crews found a black male in his late 20's with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

This scene is near Byck Elementary School. That school was under increased security briefly and dismissal was temporarily delayed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

The shooting was first detected on Shot Spotter, LMPD's new shooting detection device.

