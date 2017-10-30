Driver in deadly hit and run on Dixie Highway had distinctive car

The car with a different color door is in the top right corner. (Source: Shively Police Dept.)

Close up of video surveillance showing the suspect's car in a deadly hit and run. (Source: Shively Police Dept.)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Who hit a man crossing Dixie Highway, killing him? That's what Shively police want to know and they are asking the public for help.

Police say someone will definitely know who the driver is. Shively Police have video of the vehicle involved and say someone should be able to spot it because of its distinctive characteristics.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, as Rodrick Grinstead, 34, was crossing Dixie in the 4100 block near Garrs lane. They say Grinstead was crossing near Bearno's Pizza, walking toward the Circle K.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: 2 pedestrians hit just miles apart in Shively

Police say he was near the crosswalk, when he was struck and killed by a car going southbound on Dixie Highway.

"In this particular case, the driver did not stop, which is unusual. Most of the time when it's an accident they stop," Lieutenant Colonel Josh Myers with Shively PD said. "Investigators have been combing area businesses for video and we've actually located some recently that gave us a pretty clear description of the vehicle."

Here's why police know someone will know whose car it is - the video shows a woman driving right behind a black vehicle that swerved to miss the man. They say she was driving an older model burgundy Toyota Corolla or a Nissan Sentra with a driver's side door that's a different color, possibly light gray.

After hitting the man and not stopping she jumped on the Watterson Expressway.

Anyone who has information on this car or driver should call Shively Police.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.