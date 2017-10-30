Southern Indiana residents can apply for Salvation Army Christmas assistance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Indiana residents who need a little help this holiday season can now apply for food, clothing and toy help through the Salvation Army.

Applications for Christmas assistance are being accepted from Monday, Oct. 30 to Friday, Nov. 10. Those wanting to fill out an application need to go to the Salvation Army office at 2300 Green Valley Road in New Albany.

>> More Community News on wave3.com

Help is available to residents of Floyd, Clark, Scott and Washington counties who have all the necessary documents.

Those include all of the following:

Proof of rent (copy of lease with all family members listed)

Proof of all income - TANF, food stamps, disability, employment, unemployment, child support

Proof of address (utility bill)

IDs for each person in the household (Indiana IDs for adults, social security cards for everyone)

Proof of date of birth on all children (birth certificates)

Clothing sizes for children through age 16

>> ALSO ON WAVE3.COM: McDonald's customers get special thank-you with their Happy Meal

Residents who have all of the required documents can go to the office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to fill out an application for Christmas assistance. The office will also be open on Thursday evenings from 4 to 7 p.m.

For more information, call the Salvation Army at 812-944-1018.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.