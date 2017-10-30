1 of 2 stolen vehicles recovered in Paducah, KY

Officers with the Paducah Police Department are warning the public to lock their vehicles.

Two vehicles in the town were left unlocked and were stolen according to police. One had the keys inside and has been recovered.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25 a silver 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck was stolen from the parking lot of Supreme Muffler. The vehicle was located Saturday near Hickory, Kentucky, by the Graves County Sheriff’s Department. It was towed to the Paducah Police Department to be searched for evidence.

The truck was towing a trailer which held lawn mowers. Both the trailer and the lawn mowers were recovered Thursday at a separate location in Graves County.

A man told police he left his company-owned truck with the keys inside on the parking lot of Supreme Muffler, while he went inside to talk with someone. He told officers he heard someone come into the business and say “they should steal that truck.” He presumed the person was a juvenile.

A short time later he saw the truck being driven off the parking lot and heading west on Jackson Street.

A reminder from Paducah police about locking vehicles came after a man reported his gold 2005 Lexus was stolen from his home on North 36th Street. The man said he left the keys in the vehicle, and discovered it was missing about 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The police department's “Lock It or Lose It” campaign is aimed at reducing the number of vehicle thefts and thefts of items from vehicles.

The PPD launched the program several months ago. Anyone with information about either theft is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

