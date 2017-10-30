KY Gov. Bevin expected to promote bill during Owensboro visit

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is expected to be in Owensboro on Tuesday.

Governor Bevin is expected to promote a bill, which he says will fix the state's public pension systems. The plan would freeze benefits for current workers once they reach 27 years of employment and move them into a 401-K style system.

Many public employees oppose the plan.

On Monday, Republican state Representative Wesley Morgan of Richmond announced he will vote against the bill.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.