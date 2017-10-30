KY Gov. Bevin expected to promote bill during Owensboro visit - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KY Gov. Bevin expected to promote bill during Owensboro visit

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Governor Matt Bevin Governor Matt Bevin
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is expected to be in Owensboro on Tuesday.

Governor Bevin is expected to promote a bill, which he says will fix the state's public pension systems. The plan would freeze benefits for current workers once they reach 27 years of employment and move them into a 401-K style system.

Many public employees oppose the plan.

On Monday, Republican state Representative Wesley Morgan of Richmond announced he will vote against the bill.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly