‘The support has been amazing.’ NKY crash victims to be laid to rest Thursday

Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.More >>
A University of Alabama student who was in a coma has passed away after several weeks in the hospital. Allie Brodie was in a medically induced coma after a ball hit her in the head during a soccer game with friends this month. Allie's mom posted on Facebook today letting everyone know she passed away last night. She says Allie never came out of the coma and couldn't handle the complications from pneumonia. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
Two people are dead after a fiery crash involving four 18-wheelers early Monday morning, according to officials. I-10 East was reopened after being shut down for more than 10 hours.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
A mother admitted to using an extension chord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.More >>
