‘The support has been amazing.’ NKY crash victims to be laid to rest Thursday

A family of five killed driving to visit a relative in Independence last week are being laid to rest on Thursday. A relative said the support the family has received is the only thing holding them together.

Rodney Pollitt, Jr., 26, and Samantha Malohn, 27, had been together for 11 years and had three children together -- 9-year-old Halie Ann, 8-year-old Brenden, and 6-year-old Callie.

Grandma Tina Morgan said Samantha and Rodney had just picked their kids up from school while driving down Staffordsburg Road. She said they were looking forward to celebrating the upcoming holiday.

"They were running errands, they were going to visit her father, they were going to get costumes. They had left school for parents-teachers conferences. They were a busy little family," she said.

Kenton County Police said 57-year-old Daniel Greis crossed the center line coming over a hill and hit the family's car head on, killing everyone.

Morgan said she can not believe how generous people have been.

"We were out a Kohl's and people walked up and handed us money to help with our purchases. Total strangers," she said. "The hugs have just kept coming. It's just been amazing."

Morgan said Samantha and Rodney worked hard to make ends meet.

"Funeral expenses are not cheap and to bury all five at once, is just horrendous," she said.

Morgan said her 9-year-old granddaughter Hallie was having medical issues and she won't question what happened on that narrow country road.

"I just feel it was God's way of saying, you know, if something had to happen to Hallie, the parents and the siblings probably couldn't have lived without her anyway so we're just going to call them all home right now.

They're just beautiful innocent babies, they had each other and they had a wonderful mother and father. There's kids, you know, they might not have had all the glamorous things in life but they had what was most important and that was each other. Something that money can never buy, no," she said.

Morgan said police have told her that the driver of the other car is in stable condition. When asked if she wanted answers as to what had happened she immediately said no, adding that her daughter would have already forgiven the person responsible for the crash that killed her family.

She said she just wants them to be able to rest in peace.

A GoFundMe was set up after the crash to give the victims "a beautiful sendoff." You can learn more here.

Visitation for the Pollitt family is scheduled for Nov. 1 at Cooper Funeral of Alexandria from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Services for the family will follow on Nov. 2 beginning at 12 p.m.

