Henderson Humane Society seeking donations; more animals recovered from Reed farm

The Henderson Humane Society is in dire need of donations as they continue to care for hundreds of rescued animals.

Last week, more than 400 farm animals were found on a property in Reed. Since then, even more animals have been captured.

Some local leaders describe the situation as one of the worst animal abuse and neglect cases.

“If a picture is worth a thousand words, those pictures spoke a lot,” Henderson Humane Society Executive Director Angie Hagedorn said.

On Tuesday, over 400 animals seized. They were found living among roughly a hundred that were already dead. Late last week, Hagedorn says another 20 to 25 animals were captured from the same property.

“They were the bird variety and they can go hide and roost and go up into the trees and it was a late night recovery,” Hagedorn explained.

All animals were moved to an undisclosed secure farm. Now, humane society leaders say there is a huge need for donations.

“We need poultry feed, we need rabbit feed, hay, and straw, straw for bedding hay for feed for goats and horse,” Hagedorn stated.

That's not all.

Supplies are needed too, including feeders. It's estimated to cost at least $1,000 a week to care for this many animals.

“We have to get them healthy before they can go to a more permanent placement,” Hagedorn said.

And she added, don't get rid of your fall decorations so fast. They, too, can be put to good use.

“We can use those pumpkins and gourds that you have as decorations as feed,” Hagedorn explained.

Cash donations are also accepted. That money will be used to cover gasoline driving back and forth to the farm or for bills like for water and the vet.

