How to check your trick-or-treat route for sex offenders

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Before taking kids trick-or-treating, law enforcement is advising parents to be aware of sex offenders in their area.

Kentucky and Indiana officials have made this much easier, by creating pages to search for sex offenders online.

Click here for KENTUCKY

Click here for INDIANA

Kentucky residents can search via the Neighborhood Map on the Kentucky State Police's link.

Indiana residents can search via address under the "Search for Offenders In Your Area" tab.

You can also search on the National Sex Offender website.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.