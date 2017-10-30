300 temporary employees needed at KY Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) needs 300 temporary employees to work at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

NAILE is the world’s largest all-breed, purebred livestock event that runs for more than two weeks in Louisville. It has 10 livestock divisions and nearly 30,000 entries from 48 different states.

They are hiring at the employment trailer at Gate 4 of the Expo Center, off Crittenden Drive near Central Ave.

The trailer is open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 15. It will be open Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. NAILE ends Nov. 16.

Open positions include maintenance, grounds and housekeeping.

Wages start at $8.25 an hour. All shifts are available.

Those seeking temporary employment must be at least 18 years old and have two pieces of identification, including a photo ID or social security card, to prove work eligibility.

For more information call the employment office at 502-367-5235 or visit livestockexpo.org.

