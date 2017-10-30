US 60 West back open after 2 semi crash in McCracken Co., KY

US 60 is back open in McCracken County, Kentucky after a crash involving two semi trucks.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30. The road reopened to traffic just after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

According to Deputy Derick Pugh with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, a truck driven by David Stanley, 51, of Seneca, Missouri was stopped at a red light on US 60 at the intersection with KY 305. Pugh said Stanley was hauling a load of heavy ball bearings.

He was rear-ended by a truck driven by Harlen Seal, 76, of Sallisaw, Oklahoma. Seal's truck was loaded with eggs.

Seal was flown to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana for treatment, according to Pugh.

Stanley was taken to a Paducah hospital for what Pugh described as non-incapacitating injuries.

Debris from the crash was spread across US 60. Crews were also called in to remove the eggs from Seal's truck.

