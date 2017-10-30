US 60 West eastbound traffic closed after 2 semi crash in McCracken Co., KY

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, US Highway 60 West at Cairo Road is closed to eastbound traffic.

A spokesperson with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the eastbound lanes are blocked at the KY 305/Fisher Road Intersection.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

The crash involves two semi-trucks and there are injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

First responders were trying to extricate one of the drivers.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

Eastbound traffic is expected to be blocked for an extended time. It could last for up to three hours.

Drivers are being asked to take another route if traveling on US 60 eastbound towards US Highway 60 and Cairo Road. Traffic is being diverted at Steel Road.

One of the trucks was loaded with eggs, according to the KYTC. A spokesperson says there is cargo all over the roadway.

