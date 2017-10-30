Man accused of robbing woman charged in her death

Robert Ray Jr. (left) and Angela Chancellor (right) are charged in numerous robberies of senior citizens. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused in a string of robberies targeting senior citizens has been indicted on a manslaughter charge.

Robert Ray Jr., 38, is charged with causing the death of Claudia Higdon.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Couple accused of robbing elderly could face homicide charges

Higdon's home was burglarized on June 13, 2017. She died on July 20.

Her death is attributed to the stress the robbery caused on her heart.

Police say Ray and Angela Chancellor robbed Higdon and at least four other people at their homes in Highview, Okolona, Fern Creek and PRP.

Most of the victims were between the ages of 64 and 90.

>> MUGSHOTS: October 2017 Roundup

No word yet on whether Chancellor will face a similar charge.

Ray is due back in court Nov. 20.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.