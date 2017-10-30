Man accused of robbing woman charged in her death

A man accused in a string of robberies targeting senior citizens has been indicted on a manslaughter charge.More >>
A man accused in a string of robberies targeting senior citizens has been indicted on a manslaughter charge.More >>
They are hiring everyday until Nov. 16 for The North American International Livestock Exposition.More >>
They are hiring everyday until Nov. 16 for The North American International Livestock Exposition.More >>
Before you take your kids trick-or-treating, make sure your route is safe. Law enforcement has made this much easier, by creating pages to search for sex offenders online.More >>
Before you take your kids trick-or-treating, make sure your route is safe. Law enforcement has made this much easier, by creating pages to search for sex offenders online.More >>
UB Thomas III spent years behind bars claiming he was innocent, saying he was given beer and drugs during the confession.More >>
UB Thomas III spent years behind bars claiming he was innocent, saying he was given beer and drugs during the confession.More >>
Police say someone will definitely know who the driver is. Shively Police have video of the vehicle involved and say someone should be able to spot it because of its distinctive characteristics.More >>
Police say someone will definitely know who the driver is. Shively Police have video of the vehicle involved and say someone should be able to spot it because of its distinctive characteristics.More >>