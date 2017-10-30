Man accused of stealing truck, DUI

A man is facing charges after being accused of stealing a truck on Monday, Oct. 30.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office charged James Ethan Blake, 28, with receiving stolen property under $10,000, operating a motor vehicle under the influence 3rd offense, driving DUI suspended 2nd offense, illegal possession of a legend drug.

The Mayfield Police Department has charged Blake with theft of a motor vehicle over $500, under $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to N. 16th Street for a report of a stolen truck.

Investigators say witnesses saw someone driving recklessly along State Route 121 North.

Deputies of the Graves County Sheriff's Office searched along State Route 121 all the way to the Carlisle County line.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. a deputy saw the truck parked in a driveway in the 2000 block of State Route 945 with a man leaning into the cab.

When the deputy turned around, the man got back in the truck and turned around preparing to pull back out onto the road.

The vehicle was stopped by Graves County deputies and Blake was placed in custody.

Investigators say a search of the vehicle turned up a prescription bottle of pills with no label.

The driver was read his rights and admitted to drinking and ingesting pills, according to the sheriff's office.

He was taken to jail after the incident.

