Gun Runner is 9-5 favorite for Breeders' Cup Classic

By MIKE FARRELL
Associated Press
DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) - Gun Runner, the top older horse on the East Coast, is the slight 9/5 favorite for the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Del Mar.
He breaks from the No. 5 post while defending champion Arrogate starts from the rail as the 2-1 second choice.
Del Mar is hosting the $28 million, 13-race Breeders' Cup for the first time. The season-ending championships open with four races on Friday followed by nine, including the Classic, on Saturday.
Gun Runner arrives on a three-race winning streak, all Grade 1 stakes, for trainer Steve Asmussen. The 4-year-old posted dominant victories in the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs and the Whitney and Woodward Stakes at Saratoga. His last defeat was to Arrogate in Dubai.
Arrogate, the world's all-time leading money earner with $17.3 million, is one of four Classic runners trained by Bob Baffert. He also sends out Collected (6-1), Mubtaahij (12-1) and Travers winner West Coast (6-1) in the Classic, the richest race of the weekend.
