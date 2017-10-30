Man shot, killed a block from elementary school

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday, near an elementary school still full of children. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Voluen Cooper started hearing what sounded like a chopper on Monday afternoon.

"In this neighborhood when you see helicopters circling, circling, circling a particular area you automatically know that there's something wrong," Cooper said.

When Cooper exited his home, he stumbled upon a crime scene.

"Once you see the yellow tape like this you know it's real serious," Cooper said.

Police discovered a man shot in an alley near 26th and Eddy Streets around 3:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. However, the gunfire erupted about a block from Byck Elementary School, which was still full of children.

"They're talking," Bennie Payne said. "They don't know what's going on, but they know something bad is going on. But, they really don't understand. They're too young."

Payne believes images of violence in front of children could be causing the neighborhood's cycle of violence. Students passed the crime scene after dismissal.

"(It) traumatizes them," Payne said.

LMPD's shot spotter alerted the department to the shooting. The new technology appears to be paying off.

Between August and October, the department made nearly 50 police reports after responding to scenes when the shot spotter activated.

"Certainly it allows us to get to a situation a little bit quicker, in certain instances, than we might have before," LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. "But, it will never replace the human eyes."

