Cards faithful season ticket holders wary but hopeful

Fans who did come out say they want to support the players. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Faithful fans showed up for the exhibition game Monday, but there were plenty of empty seats. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The changes came so fast to the top of the University of Louisville men's basketball program, there's still a smiling Rick Pitino sign greeting fans in the concourse of the KFC Yum! Center.

At Monday night's exhibition game against Kentucky Wesleyan, the Cards' faithful season ticket holders said they were waiting to find what kind of team will emerge.

Laura Jones, a big Rick Pitino fan, has been a season ticket holder for 20 years. "We just want to get behind these boys," she said.

The biggest ovation of the game was for David Padgett, a rookie coach tasked with filling the shoes of a local legend while trying to lift a program out of scandal.

Season ticket holder Donald Lasley said he was attending just for the love of the game.

"Things are what it is, it's out of my control," Lasley said. "I don't really get involved with all that. I just love the sport of basketball."

More than scores and won-lost numbers, the success of this season may be measured by how many empty seats there are in the arena. Online ticket sites show season tickets still available in almost every section of the upper deck.

Mary Morrison said Rick Pitino was half the reason she's paid for season tickets the last three years. The other half was the players.

"These seniors, I've been watching them play for the last two or three years," Morrison said. "I want to see them graduate this year. I'm here for them, to support them despite everything else that's going on."

