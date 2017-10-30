Former Hardin Co. deputy jailer indicted for rape of inmate

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A former Hardin County Detention Center deputy jailer has been indicted on several charges, including rape.

Stephen Renfrow, 28, was arrested on July 28.

Since then, a grand jury indicted him.

He's accused of raping a woman who was an inmate, while she was hospitalized. Police say he was working as security during her stay.

Renfrow is set to be arraigned Tuesday in Hardin County for rape, promoting contraband and official misconduct.

