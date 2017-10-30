Greenville man killed after being trapped inside burning combine engine

An investigation is underway into a farm machinery fire that resulted in the loss of a Greenville, Kentucky man's life.

According to the press release from Kentucky State Police (KSP), James Blakely, 47-years-old, of Greenville, was working on a combine when he became entangled in the engine compartment. After Blakely was tangled the engine caught fire, trapping him inside.

Medical crews pronounced him dead at the scene the press release states.

KSP were contacted by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department to investigate this combine fire around 5 p.m. Monday.

We will update this story with new information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.