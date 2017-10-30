Cards roll to 101-64 exhibition win over Kentucky Wesleyan in Padgett debut

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - David Padgett's debut as the UofL head coach was a successful one. The Cards handled Division II Kentucky Wesleyan 101-64 in the first of two exhibition games.
UofL was on fire in the first half, hitting 21-32 field goal attempts, a sizzling 65.6% and 7-10 three-point tries. They lead 54-35 at the half. UNC-Asheville transfer Dwayne Sutton scored 11 of his 13 in the first half.
The Cards were lead by senior Anas Mahmoud. He finished with 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 7 blocked shots. Ray Spalding added 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Deng Adel had 12 points and Quentin Snider 10 points and 5 assists in 23 minutes.
Dakota Quinn, a Samford transfer, lead the Panthers with 14 points.
The Cards final exhibition game is Tuesday, November 7 against Bellarmine University. They tip off the season for real against George Mason at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 12.
(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.