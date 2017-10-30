Cards roll to 101-64 exhibition win over Kentucky Wesleyan in Padgett debut

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - David Padgett's debut as the UofL head coach was a successful one. The Cards handled Division II Kentucky Wesleyan 101-64 in the first of two exhibition games.

UofL was on fire in the first half, hitting 21-32 field goal attempts, a sizzling 65.6% and 7-10 three-point tries. They lead 54-35 at the half. UNC-Asheville transfer Dwayne Sutton scored 11 of his 13 in the first half.

The Cards were lead by senior Anas Mahmoud. He finished with 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 7 blocked shots. Ray Spalding added 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Deng Adel had 12 points and Quentin Snider 10 points and 5 assists in 23 minutes.

Dakota Quinn, a Samford transfer, lead the Panthers with 14 points.

The Cards final exhibition game is Tuesday, November 7 against Bellarmine University. They tip off the season for real against George Mason at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 12.

