3 vehicle crash blocks US 60 at Crittenden/Livingston County Line

A three-vehicle crash on US 60 has the roadway Crittenden County, Kentucky between Marion and Salem.

This is at the mile marker 0.0 at the Crittenden/Livingston County Line.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the crash involves two cars and a pickup.

Kentucky State Police have been called to conduct a crash reconstruction investigation.

Officials estimate that the roadway will be blocked for three hours.

