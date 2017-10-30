Cards advance past the jitters

Fans who did come out say they want to support the players. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The Cards got the first game jitters out of the way crossing the century mark as the players and coaches alike adapted to their new roles.

"It's just different, the one thing that I did notice is that when you're a head coach those timeouts seem like they're ten minutes long, you kind of run out of things to say after awhile but it was good though, one of many to come but I'm glad I got it out of the way and it's under my belt now," said Louisville Head Coach David Padgett.

U of L Sophomore VJ King said, "I was out there kind of nervous at first and you could kind of see it in my play but we were behind him, that was the first time for everybody. It's good to get the first game jitters out of the way and we're looking forward to the next one."

The Cards next pre-season matchup will be next Tuesday at 7pm against Bellarmine.