UK beats Morehead State 92-67 in exhibition to benefit Hurricane Relief

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Hamidou Diallo scored 23 points as UK shot 64% from the field in the second half on the way to a 92-67 exhibition win over Morehead State. The game was added to schedule to benefit Hurricane Relief.

Diallo was one of four Cats in double figures, joined by Quade Green with 20, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 17 and Kevin Knox with 16.

UK lead 39-28 at the half. Pleasure Ridge Park High School grad Lamontray Harris lead the Golden Eagles with 15.

Up next for Kentucky is another exhibition against Centre College on Friday at 7 p.m. in Rupp Arena.

