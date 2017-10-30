Babies in Norton NICU get dressed up for Halloween

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some of WAVE Country's newest and tiniest patients are ready for Halloween.

Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital showed off their first-ever costumes Monday.

For parents of premature infants, any opportunity to be a "normal" family is a welcome break from the beeping of equipment and routine of the hospital.

Dressing babies in Halloween costumes gives parents a chance to celebrate their newborns, as well as feel like they're part of the outside world.

"It's honestly just a dream come true," NICU parent Michael Rasmovich said. "We've been trying to have children for two years and just to come here and see them in their cute little outfits."

"Norton has been great. As hard as it is to be in NICU, sometimes just having this extra support, being able to have a little Halloween party, it kind of makes it all a lot easier," his wife Sara added.

The costumes were provided by families at the hospital, the NICU, and some were made by hospital employees and volunteers.

