Bus stolen from Lanesville Community Schools

LANESVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The search is on for a stolen school bus in Lanesville, Indiana.

The bus was parked behind Lanesville High School when it was stolen around 1 a.m. Monday. It's Lanesville Community Schools bus number 3.

Anna Stockhoff, the owner and driver of the bus, said police told her surveillance cameras captured four people near the bus at the time of the theft.

"I just couldn't believe it," Stockhoff said. "I really thought that there had to be an explanation this morning when we couldn't find it, that someone had moved it for whatever reason. My second thought was that maybe someone had just played a prank."

But as of Monday night, the bus is still missing.

The model is a 2003 International Blue Bird. It's marked with 'Owner Anna Stockhoff" written on the passenger side.

Anyone who sees the bus should call Lanesville Police or the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

