Dan Johnson makes another plea to keep city council seat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the Louisville Metro Council case to remove council member Dan Johnson moves toward a hearing, Johnson is again asking to settle.

Monday, Johnson's attorney sent a letter to Council President David Yates. It calls for a hearing scheduled on Wednesday to be dropped.

The deal Johnson wants to strike would allow him to keep his council seat for the rest of his term.

In the letter, his attorney told Yates Johnson would only be in City Hall 30 minutes before, during, and 30 minutes after meetings. It says he would do other council work from home, not attend public ceremonies, and not seek re-election in 2018.

There is no word from the council Monday night on how they will move forward with the new offer.

