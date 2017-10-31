Northeast storm downs power lines, delays trick or treating

While billions have been spent to repair the damage, protecting vulnerable infrastructure, people and property across the nation from the more extreme weather that climate change could bring is going to require investment on a staggering scale.More >>
Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.More >>
A system is forming in the Gulf that could turn into a tropical storm over the next 24-36 hours.More >>
About 800 people are expected to attend the speech at California State University, Fullerton, but it's unclear how many might show up in opposition.More >>
White House chief of staff John Kelly also said the Civil War was sparked by "the lack of the ability to compromise."More >>
A pillar of former President Barack Obama's health care law faces a test in Maine, where voters will decide whether to expand MedicaidMore >>
President Donald Trump dressed up as himself, complete with his trademark red tie, for his first Halloween in the White House.More >>
Electricity is slowly being restored in the Northeast, where a storm packing hurricane-force wind gusts and soaking rain swept throughMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial countsMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted Monday on charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial chargesMore >>
Baptizing popstar Justin Bieber and NBA star Kevin Durant is as meaningful to Pastor Carl Lentz as the time he convinced a homeless veteran to leave a street corner and come to his church serviceMore >>
Pentagon chief Jim Mattis says the threat of nuclear missile attack by North Korea is accelerating _ and he's accusing the North of illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear programs, and pledging to repel any strike.More >>
Their engine was crippled, their mast was damaged, and then things went downhill from thereMore >>
