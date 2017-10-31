Aquarium developer puts Indiana project on hold

This is a rendering of Ed Dana's aquarium and dinosaur park. (Source: Luckett & Farley)

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - Plans for a massive aquarium in Harrison County, Indiana have been put on hold by the developer.

The project is the brainchild of Louisville businessman Ed Dana, who envisioned an aquarium and dinosaur park. He originally wanted to build it in Louisville, but could not get the city to latch on to the idea.

When he pitched it in Harrison County, interest was piqued. The county approved millions of dollars in funding to build the family attraction.

But Dana has decided to put his Indiana development on hold, saying he isn't getting the right vibe from community leaders.

