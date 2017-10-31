Aquarium developer puts Indiana project on hold

The project is the brainchild of Louisville businessman Ed Dana, who envisioned an aquarium and dinosaur park.More >>
The project is the brainchild of Louisville businessman Ed Dana, who envisioned an aquarium and dinosaur park.More >>
Monday, Johnson's attorney sent a letter to Metro Council President David Yates. It calls for a hearing scheduled on Wednesday to be dropped.More >>
Monday, Johnson's attorney sent a letter to Metro Council President David Yates. It calls for a hearing scheduled on Wednesday to be dropped.More >>
The bus was parked behind Lanesville High School when it was stolen around 1 a.m. Monday.More >>
The bus was parked behind Lanesville High School when it was stolen around 1 a.m. Monday.More >>
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital showed off their first-ever costumes Monday.More >>
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital showed off their first-ever costumes Monday.More >>
How much did you pay for your TV? Would you pay five times that amount for it? That's a real possibility.More >>
How much did you pay for your TV? Would you pay five times that amount for it? That's a real possibility.More >>