Gunman on run after fatal carjacking near University of Utah

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Police say one person is dead after a carjacking turned fatal near the University of Utah campus Monday night.

The Latest: Carjacking by University of Utah ends in death

(Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP). Police officers search for a gunman near Red Butte Garden on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Police say a deadly shooting occurred near the school campus on Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities were searching for the suspected gunman in a fatal carjacking near the University of Utah that caused a campus-wide lockdown late Monday, police said.

University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy said early Tuesday that an injured woman came to the school and reported that her husband had assaulted her while they were camping in Red Butte Canyon, which abuts the east campus.

Brophy said authorities were searching for the woman's husband, 24-year-old Austin Boutain, who is suspected of fatally shooting a person during a carjacking at the mouth of the canyon.

Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said officers weren't immediately releasing the victim's gender or other details.

At least eight law enforcement agencies were on scene, including the FBI. A helicopter was assisting the search.

Authorities said they believe Boutain is in the foothills above Red Butte Canyon, but were continuing to search the campus. Police said they believe the canyon will be closed all of Tuesday.

The university sent an alert at 9 p.m. to students and staff to shelter in place, the Deseret News reported . The lockdown ended six hours later.

University officials canceled Tuesday classes.

