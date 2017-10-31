Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

By The Associated Press



MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Kemba Walker scored 27 points and keyed a fourth-quarter rally to erase a double-digit deficit as the Charlotte Hornets handed Memphis its first home loss of the season with a 104-99 win over the Grizzlies. Jeremy Lamb added 17 points and rookie Malik Monk finished with 13 points.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Titans wide receiver Corey Davis insists he's ready to play and isn't rushing back from a hamstring injury. The rookie out of Western Michigan already has done that once this season, and that was enough. Davis says they're not going to make the same mistake again. The first receiver drafted this year finally is back at practice after aggravating his hamstring Sept. 17, keeping him out five games. The bye week gave Davis even more time to prepare for a return against the Ravens.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee coach Butch Jones says he's "disappointed but not discouraged" and believes he still has the support of athletic director John Currie as the Volunteers try to snap a four-game skid. The Vols head into their Saturday homecoming game with Southern Mississippi trying to avoid their first five-game losing streak since 1988.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vanderbilt guard Matthew Fisher-Davis has been working to be more aggressive, determined to have a great senior season. Fisher-Davis is probably best remembered for rallying Vanderbilt from 15 points down in the NCAA Tournament last March before inexplicably fouling Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh on purpose in a painful loss. Fisher-Davis says he doesn't want that to be the last experience he has in the NCAA Tournament.

