Driver in Covington crash in custody, to be charged with OVI

A motorist is in police custody facing an OVI charge after causing a crash that sent one person to a hospital overnight, Covington police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of the 4th and Scott streets just before 2 a.m.

A white van collided with another vehicle, sending a person in the other vehicle to a hospital with injuries, police said.

The driver of the white van was taken into custody.

His name was not released.

