The Latest: Police identify man found dead in trailer home

Police say one person is dead after shooting near the University of Utah campus at Red Butte Canyon on Monday.

(Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP). Police officers search for a gunman near the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Police say a deadly shooting occurred near the school campus on Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Latest on the fatal shooting near the University of Utah (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Colorado authorities have identified the man whose suspicious death is being investigated as a homicide and may be connected to a man arrested for the fatal carjacking of a University of Utah student.

City of Golden spokeswoman Karlyn Tilley identified the man as 63-year-old Mitchell Bradford Ingle.

Colorado police previously said officers found Ingle's body inside a trailer home early Tuesday after going to the home at the request of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Authorities said the man arrested in the fatal carjacking was believed to be driving a pickup truck registered to Ingle.

Austin Boutain surrendered to police in Salt Lake City on Tuesday after a manhunt in the foothills near the University of Utah campus. Golden police say he's a person of interest in Ingle's death.

4:30 p.m.

The Minnesota mother of a man suspected in the carjack killing of a University of Utah student and another slaying says the family is heartbroken for the victims.

Roseanne Boutain tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune that Austin Boutain lived with the family in Alexandria, in western Minnesota, from ages 11 to 19 and earned a high school equivalency degree before moving to the Minneapolis area for a time.

Boutain says the family is glad Austin Boutain was quickly captured. She says the family sends their "heartfelt and earnest prayers" to the victims and their families.

Her 14-year-old son, Hunter, died of bacterial meningitis in 2015. Roseanne Boutain says the family thought they knew what loss was, "but this enters into a whole new realm of heartbreak."

3:50 p.m.

A local Mormon leader says a University of Utah student who was killed in a carjacking attempt had converted to the faith at 16 and convinced his parents to join him.

Steve Comrie said Tuesday that 23-year-old ChenWei Guo was from Beijing and served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Provo in 2013 and 2014.

Comrie said Guo was "the kind of person who was the fizz in the pop of life," an outgoing, gregarious person who loved hiking and the outdoors.

Guo was shot to death Monday night, touching off a manhunt for the 24-year-old suspect, Austin Boutain, who was also being sought for questioning in a Colorado homicide.

He was arrested at a Salt Lake City library following a call from a librarian.

3:10 p.m.

Police say an alert librarian called Salt Lake City police after spotting a man sought in the carjacking death of a University of Utah student and a homicide in Colorado.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said Tuesday that 24-year-old Austin Boutain surrendered quietly after the librarian called security guards.

University of Utah police chief Dale Brophy says Boutain was being questioned Tuesday.

Police from Colorado were flying in to question him in the death of a 63-year-old man whose body was found Tuesday in a trailer in Golden.

Police believe Boutain had been driving the man's pickup truck, which remains missing.

Brown says police are still investigating how Boutain evaded a manhunt that started after 23-year-old Chinese student ChenWei Guo was found shot to death Monday evening in his car in a canyon near campus.

1:30 p.m.

A friend of a University of Utah student who was killed in an attempted carjacking says the man was a smart, bright and caring person who loved to tell jokes.

Rachel Tam of Pleasant Grove, Utah, said Tuesday that ChenWei Guo was a member of the Mormon church and served as a missionary in Provo.

She says Guo would speak in a moving and powerful way about his beliefs.

She said Guo loved to dance and wowed his friends on the dance floor in August at a church event for young, unmarried Chinese members of the church.

Tam says Guo was at the center of the dance floor busting out hip hop moves and was also a talented swing and ballroom dancer.

She says he was also dedicated computer science student.

1:10 p.m.

Utah police say they've arrested a man sought in a fatal carjacking near the University of Utah and a Colorado homicide.

Salt Lake City Police Detective Greg Wilking said Tuesday that 24-year-old Austin Boutain turned himself in to staffers at the city library following an overnight manhunt in foothills near campus.

He was wanted in the death of a student from China who was found shot to death in his car in a rugged canyon near the University of Utah campus.

Police say Boutain had been camping in the foothills with his wife for at least a few days.

He was also wanted for questioning in the death of a 63-year-old man whose body was found in a trailer in Golden, Colorado.

12:20 p.m.

Police say they have ended a search of rugged foothills without finding a man suspected of killing a University of Utah student in a carjacking attempt.

Salt Lake City Police Detective Greg Wilking said Tuesday that 24-year-old Austin Boutain apparently slipped a police containment line after the Monday night slaying. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities are asking people to call police to report anything suspicious, especially involving stolen cars, in the lead-up to Halloween trick or treating.

Wilking said the search near campus unearthed a campsite used by Boutain and his wife but there was no trace of him.

The search was ended about 15 hours after the death of 23-year-old ChenWei Guo, a student from China.

11:30 a.m.

Police in Golden, Colorado, say they want to question a man already being sought in the fatal carjacking of a University of Utah student about the killing of a 63-year-old man whose body was found in a trailer.

Golden police said in a statement Tuesday that 24-year old Austin Jeffrey Boutain and his wife Kathleen E. Boutain, who is also a person of interest, had been driving a green pickup truck with Colorado license plates that was registered to the victim in Colorado.

Police discovered the man's body inside a trailer in an RV park where he had been staying.

The discovery came after police learned the truck was being driven by the suspect in the Utah killing of a student from China.

Authorities believe the man had been dead for several days.

Police did not offer details about how the man was killed or his identity because they were in the process of informing his family.

10:20 a.m.

Utah police say a man wanted in the fatal carjacking of a University of Utah student is a suspect in a recent homicide in Colorado.

University of Utah police chief Dale Brophy said Tuesday at a press conference in Salt Lake City that 24-year-old Austin Boutain and his wife, Kathleen E. Boutain, are wanted in a homicide in Golden, Colorado, last week.

Brophy says authorities believe the couple have been in Utah for several days and were camping in the foothills above the University of Utah.

Police say they believe Austin Boutain fatally shot 23-year-old student ChenWei Guo on Monday night.

Salt Lake County jail records show Kathleen E. Boutain was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Tuesday on unrelated drug and theft charges.

7:18 a.m.

The University of Utah says that an international student from China was killed when a carjacking turned fatal near the campus Monday night.

University spokesman Christopher Nelson confirms that ChenWei Guo was killed. President David W. Pershing issued a statement saying that he was studying pre-computer science and was a peer adviser in the international Student and Scholar Services Office.

Pershing said the university has been in contact with the student's parents.

University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy says an injured woman came to the campus and reported that her husband had assaulted her while they were camping in Red Butte Canyon east of the school.

Brophy says the woman's husband is 24-year-old Austin Boutain. Police are searching for Boutain, who is suspected in the carjacking.

2:50 a.m.

Police say one person is dead after a carjacking turned fatal near the University of Utah campus Monday night.

University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy says an injured woman came to the campus and reported that her husband had assaulted her while they were camping in Red Butte Canyon just east of the school.

Brophy says the woman's husband is 24-year-old Austin Boutain. Police are still searching for Boutain, who is suspected of fatally shooting a person during a carjacking at the mouth of the canyon.

Authorities didn't immediately release the victim's gender or other details.

The Deseret News reports the university sent an alert at 9 p.m. to students and staff to shelter in place. The lockdown ended six hours later.

The University of Utah cancelled Tuesday classes.

11:45 p.m.

Police say one person is dead after a shooting near the University of Utah campus Monday night.

The Deseret News reports that the university sent an alert at 9 p.m. to students and staff to shelter in place. People on campus remained on lockdown hours later.

Salt Lake City police posted on Twitter officers are searching nearby Red Butte Canyon for 24-year-old Austin Boutain, who is suspected in the shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous.

At least eight law enforcement agencies are on scene, including the FBI. A helicopter was assisting the search.

Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said officers weren't immediately releasing the victim's gender or other details.

Utah Transit Authority says there will be limited light rail service and that buses won't service the campus for the reminder of the night.

